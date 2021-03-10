Faculty and staff at Georgia Northwestern Technical College have nominated seven of their peer instructors for state recognition.
The Rick Perkins Award of Excellence in Technical Instruction competition is hosted annually by the Technical College System of Georgia.
GNTC nominees for the 2021 award are:
* Jeremiah Cooper, Welding and Joining Technology;
* Brittany Elrod, General Education-Psychology;
* Claudio Leyssens, Emergency Medical Services and Paramedic Technology;
* Crista Resch, Vascular Technology;
* Kimberly Temple, Respiratory Care Technology;
* Mark Upton, Marketing Management; and
* Dwight Watt, Computer Information Systems Technology.
“These instructors give 100% all of the time to make sure students have all the tools they need to be successful in their chosen fields," said coordinator Beverly Padgett.
A screening committee reviewed each of the nominated instructors and conducted personal interviews. The winner -- who will represent the college at the regional competition -- will be announced at the GOAL and Rick Perkins Presentation Awards Luncheon set for March 25 at the Gordon County campus. The luncheon is sponsored by the Seven Hills Rotary Club, Rome Floyd Chamber and GNTC.