GNTC is looking forward into 2023 with new workforce development opportunities, apprenticeships and a new grant to help Georgians get their High School Equivalency

Interest in Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Electrical Lineworker Program continues to grow as graduates find rewarding jobs that pay well.

The first class, or cohort, of 18 students graduated on Oct. 31, 2022, from the new program, which is hosted on GNTC’s Polk County Campus in Rockmart. All graduates are now employed with companies, including DLC Utility Group LLC, Georgia Power, Marietta Power, Pike Corp. and U-TEC Construction.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In