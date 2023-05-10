GNTC honors Spring 2023 graduates

More than 150 Georgia Northwestern Technical College students crossed the stage of the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday, May 4, to the cheers of their families, friends and instructors.
Dr. Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, welcomed guests, congratulated the graduates and introduced Cayla Pemberton, the winner of GNTC’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership, as the keynote commencement speaker.
“Fifty-one or 32% of you are graduating from a Hope Career Grant program,” Dr. Popham said. “This is a high demand program … aligned with industries within the State of Georgia where there are more jobs available than there is a skilled workforce available to fill those positions. You have a very promising future in front of you.”
Dr. Popham noted that 69% of the graduates are first-generation college students and 10 are Dual Enrollment students who are most likely receiving a college award before they receive their high school diplomas.
Pemberton, a Dual Enrollment student at Ridgeland High School, attends Automotive Technology classes on GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring and will receive her high school diploma on May 25. She is expected to graduate from GNTC in spring 2024, Dr. Popham said.
Pemberton said her “passion for cars was ignited” when she purchased a derelict 1967 Ford Bronco.
“I became hungry to learn everything I could about how it worked and how I could turn this neglected, beat-up truck into everything I envisioned it to be,” she said, adding that at that time she could not afford college and had no future plans after high school.
When the Dual Enrollment coordinator spoke with her about the opportunity to take classes in the field she was “most passionate about” at GNTC for little-to-no cost for her, she grasped the opportunity, Pemberton said. She characterized GNTC as a “blessing” to her.
“It’s given me the confidence I need to feel prepared to jump right into the workforce,” Pemberton said. She has learned not only automotive skills, but also the work ethic that will bring her closer to her goals in life, she explained.
“GNTC has made me realize how proud I am of myself and just how far I’ve come,” Pemberton said, adding that she is also a first-generation college student.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, recognized High Honor graduates with a 4.0 grade point average and Honor graduates with a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average. Phillips also led a special recognition for graduates that are veterans, FBLA Collegiate members, SkillsUSA members, first-generation students and Student Government Association members.
Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, presented the graduates, and Dr. Popham conferred the graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
The ceremony concluded with closing remarks by Dr. Popham in which she challenged the graduates not to let this graduation be the end of their educational journey.
Phillips administered the GNTC Alumni Association Oath.