GNTC honors Spring 2023 graduates

More than 150 Georgia Northwestern Technical College students crossed the stage of the Dalton Convention Center on Thursday, May 4, to the cheers of their families, friends and instructors.

Dr. Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, welcomed guests, congratulated the graduates and introduced Cayla Pemberton, the winner of GNTC’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership, as the keynote commencement speaker.

