GNTC holds Fall 2022 GED Commencement Ceremony

Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Office of Adult Education held its Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8, for students who have earned their General Educational Development diplomas.

The ceremony was held at the Conference Center on GNTC’s Gordon County Campus in Calhoun to accommodate students and families from all nine counties of GNTC’s service area.

