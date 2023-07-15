(From left) Gauge Franks, recipient of the Academic (Honor Graduate) Award for having the highest grade point average; Alan Lewis, recipient of the “Top Gun” award for excellence in marksmanship; and Douglas Brown, student speaker for the ceremony, pose for a picture after the ceremony.
Graduates of GNTC’s Basic POST Certification Class BPC1-2023-04 are (from left) Shelby Stephens, Elijah Frye, Gauge Franks, Douglas Brown, Kohl Dalton Kadinger, Michael Sumner, Sarai Comi Silis, Gray Jackson, Christopher Cantrell, Jasmine Daniel, Kenneth Cordell, Colby Harris, Paul Hagood, Wilber Ramirez and Alan Lewis.
Contributed
Friends, family and the community gathered in the Conference Center at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Gordon County Campus in Calhoun to honor 15 students graduating from Basic POST Certification Class BPC1-2023-04 on Monday, July 10.
The Basic POST Certification program is designed to train and prepare graduates for employment as entry-level Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) certified law enforcement officers. The program is part of GNTC’s Law Enforcement Academy.