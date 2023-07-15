GNTC Basic POST Certification Graduation held Monday, July 10

Friends, family and the community gathered in the Conference Center at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Gordon County Campus in Calhoun to honor 15 students graduating from Basic POST Certification Class BPC1-2023-04 on Monday, July 10.

The Basic POST Certification program is designed to train and prepare graduates for employment as entry-level Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) certified law enforcement officers. The program is part of GNTC’s Law Enforcement Academy.

