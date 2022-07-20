GNTC Foundation receives donation from United Community Bank Foundation

Lauretta Hannon (from left), executive director of the GNTC Foundation; Jarrod S. Floyd, UCB senior vice president; Scott Tucker, UCB northwest Georgia region president; and Dr. Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, announce the UCB Foundation’s donation to GNTC.
The United Community Bank Foundation recently donated $2,500 to Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
While the donation is the UCB Foundation’s first donation to GNTC, the local bank supports the GNTC Foundation each year from its local budget.
The donation is being made “to improve the financial health of our community” and may be used as needed to assist students, said UCB northwest Georgia region President Scott Tucker, who also represents Floyd County on GNTC’s Board of Trustees.
“United Community Bank has been a loyal supporter and partner of Georgia Northwestern Technical College,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC’s president. “We are especially grateful for this gift from the United Community Bank Foundation. This support will benefit students so that they can stay on track and complete their education.”
These types of funds can be used in a variety of ways that meet student needs, such as purchasing textbooks, tools, or uniforms and paying tuition, said Lauretta Hannon, executive director of the GNTC Foundation.
“Our technical college’s purpose and mission align with UCB’s desire to make a positive impact on our local community by providing resources that directly benefit students in need,” Tucker said. “We feel that these students will quickly transition into our local workforce and have a positive impact on our community.”