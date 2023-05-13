GNTC Foundation awards summer scholarships and grants

Salvador Gonzalez, program director and instructor of Diesel Equipment Technology at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), (right) congratulates Cristian Tirador Cervantes, GNTC student and recipient of the Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship. Tirador Cervantes said he will use the funds to pay for tuition as he pursues his Diesel Equipment Technology diploma; he expects to graduate in December 2023. Gonzales was named GNTC’s 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year and was recently selected as First Runner-Up for the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

 Contributed

The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College awarded $18,000 in grants and scholarships–including the B.J. Pharr Scholarship, Patrick D. Doyle Law Enforcement Scholarship and Gene Haas Scholarship–for summer semester 2023 to 31 students.

Six students received grants totaling $3,250, and 25 students received scholarships totaling $14,750 to assist in paying for summer semester at GNTC.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In