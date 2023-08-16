Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College awarded $30,150 in grants and scholarships for fall semester 2023 to 38 students.

Each scholarship included an award between $350 and $1,500 to assist in paying for fall semester at GNTC.

