Georgia Northwestern Technical College announced today that it has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
The 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“In March 2022 we began the process of making small, beneficial changes to our processes to be more military friendly, and we submitted the official survey in December,” said Josh Hickman, GNTC Student Life specialist. “Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with only 530 schools being awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze designation. GNTC received the Silver designation.”
Legare Price, dean of Student Success, expressed excitement about GNTC’s Military Friendly designation for 2023-2024.
“Over the last three years, GNTC military students have made up 4% of our student population, including 342 service members, veterans, spouses and dependents on average each year,” Price said. “At GNTC, our veteran students not only receive a quality education that prepares them for the workforce, but we also offer military benefits that include dedicated staff and support services, federal financial aid benefits, credit for military training, specialized student policies and more.”
GNTC is honored to serve the men, women, and families of the U.S. Armed Forces, Price said.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard,” said Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly.