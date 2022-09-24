Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

Georgia Northwestern Technical College will host a “Diamond Jubilee” Celebration Oct. 3 through 14, to celebrate the college’s 60th anniversary.

GNTC, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, offers technical and academic instruction through traditional and distance learning leading to associate degrees, diplomas and certificates of credit programs, as well as through non-credit continuing education, economic development and adult education services.

