Georgia Northwestern Technical College along with the Technical College System of Georgia celebrates this year’s National Apprenticeship Week (Nov. 15-19) by highlighting the importance of Registered Apprenticeship Programs to growing Northwest Georgia’s skilled workforce.
GNTC is among Georgia’s 22 technical colleges, including the system office, to serve as registered apprenticeship sponsors making it a part of the largest registered apprenticeship network throughout the state. Over Academic Years 2020 and 2021, GNTC has offered five Registered Apprenticeship Programs, serving 50 apprentices and four employers.
“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia businesses and industries are continuing to innovate and expand, which makes job training for high-demand occupations more important than ever," said Karen Kirchler, Deputy Commissioner, Office of Workforce Development at TCSG. "Registered apprenticeships are excellent opportunities for our workforce, particularly those with barriers, to enter high-earning careers with upward mobility.”
Currently, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are more than 9,000 active apprentices throughout the state of Georgia, which continues Georgia’s rise in apprenticeship activity. This figure is expected to grow with the additional apprenticeship funding available to Georgia employers and apprentices, such as the Apprenticeship State Expansion (ASE) Grant and Georgia’s HOPE Career Grant.
To get involved or learn more about TCSG’s Registered Apprenticeship Programs, please contact the Office of Workforce Development at apprenticeship@tcsg.edu.