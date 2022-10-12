GNTC Business Healthcare Technology program provides shot in the arm to fight medical coder shortage

Lisa Hunt, GNTC’s program director of Business Healthcare Technology (left), and Gina Stephens, instructor of Business Administrative Technology, review the coding for a procedure.

 Contributed

Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Business Healthcare Technology program prepares graduates not only to help combat a nationwide shortage of medical coders but also to provide data that will influence medical protocols and patient outcomes.

The American Academy of Professional Coders defines medical coding as the translation of healthcare diagnoses, procedures, medical services and equipment into universal medical alphanumeric codes.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In