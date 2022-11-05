GNTC Basic Law Enforcement Class Graduation held Friday, Oct. 28

Graduates of GNTC’s BLETC #2022-02 are (from left, bottom row) Logan Weaver, Payton Daniel, Patricia Smith, Kendal Black; (second row) Joshua Bryson, Rebecca Caviness, Trina Leonard; (third row) Caleb Hopkins, Diego Herrera Barajas, Kristin Riggs; (fourth row) Saul Lara-Perez, Jared Nesbitt, Bobby Johnson; (top row), Alex Davis, Mason Mann and John Boshears. Not pictured is Susan Awad.

 Contributed

Friends, family and the community gathered in the Conference Center at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Gordon County Campus to honor 17 students graduating from Basic Law Enforcement Training Class (BLETC) #2022-02 on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) program is designed to train and prepare graduates for employment as entry-level Georgia law enforcement officers.

