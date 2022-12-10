GNTC Basic Law Enforcement Class Graduation held Monday, Dec. 5

Graduates of GNTC’s BLETC #2022 are (from left, front row) Timothy Kittle, Shandi Hall, Monica Foster, Vanessa Fajardo, Lucas Dooley, Dawn Charles; (back row) Stuart Wishart, Jerec Roberts, Darlin Rendon Ponce, Jordon Millirons, Eric Menzies and Parker Lively.

 Contributed

Friends, family and the community gathered in the Conference Center at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Gordon County Campus in Calhoun to honor 12 students graduating from Basic Law Enforcement Training Class No. 2022 on Monday, Dec. 5.

The Basic Law Enforcement program is designed to train and prepare graduates for employment as entry-level Georgia law enforcement officers.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In