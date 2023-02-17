Georgia Northwestern Technical College announces the appointment of Ben Canedo to its Board of Directors.

Canedo, senior Human Resources business partner at Roper Corp. in LaFayette, leads a 10-member Human Resources team to manage full-cycle recruiting, on-the-job training and front line leadership development. He was sworn in during the Feb. 7 board meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In