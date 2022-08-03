Both Calhoun City and Gordon County schools start the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Both school systems will be offering free basic school supplies to their students, purchased with federal grants. Any other supplies, including lunch boxes, backpacks, or headphones, would fall on parents or families to purchase for their students.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In