Both Calhoun City and Gordon County schools start the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Both school systems will be offering free basic school supplies to their students, purchased with federal grants. Any other supplies, including lunch boxes, backpacks, or headphones, would fall on parents or families to purchase for their students.
This year, school calendars line up pretty well for both school systems as well; most days off will be the same. For both county and city schools:
♦ School starts Aug. 4
♦ Labor Day is Aug. 5
♦ Fall break is Oct. 10-14
♦ Thanksgiving holidays are Nov. 21-25
♦ Christmas holidays are Dec. 19 to Jan. 3
♦ Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Jan. 16
♦ Spring break is April 3-7
For city schools, winter break will run Feb. 20-22 while county schools will take Feb. 20-24. The city school year ends May 26 while the county finishes up May 24.
Those needing after-school care can find that in both school systems. Both programs run from after school to 6 p.m.
Calhoun Schools offers KEEP Childcare; registration is $10 for one child or $20 for two or more, and must be received and approved prior to attendance. Pre-payment is required of $12 per day, no later than 1 p.m. the day of attendance. For more information visit calhounschools.org/community/community-education/keep-childcare.
Gordon County’s After School Program also requires registration, with a fee of $25 for the first child, and $12.50 for each subsequent child, with a total capped at $50. Attendance for the first child is $5 per day, with a $4 charge for each additional child. For more information, see gcbe.org/page/after-school-program-asp.
Back to school means seeing those big yellow buses headed all around Gordon County. Thousands of students across the county use school buses to get to schools, and drivers can easily make that commute more safe for everyone.
CPD Chief of Police Tony Pyle urged motorists to be mindful of how they drive now that school is starting back.
“We would like to offer the following safety tips for motorists,” Pyle said.
He said that those driving behind a school bus should allow a greater following distance than following behind a car, just to make sure motorists have enough time to stop once yellow lights start flashing.
In Georgia, it is required to stop for school buses that are picking up children in most scenarios. On any road without a median separation, traffic must stop in both directions or face legal penalties.
Pyle also said that the area ten feet around a school bus is the most dangerous place for children, and that motorists should stop far enough back to give kids space to safely get on and off the bus. He also urged motorists to be mindful of speed limits both in and out of school zones, and to refrain from distracted driving.
Finally, parents and families should be aware that both school systems will now be charging for lunches after changes to the federal lunch waiver programs. Those who need free or reduced lunches should register at schoolcafe.com online.
Lunch prices for Calhoun City Schools are:
♦ JJA — $1.75
♦ PreK/kindergarten — $2.45
♦ Primary/elementary — $2.60
♦ Middle/high — $3
♦ Teachers — $4
Lunch prices for Gordon County Schools are:
♦ Elementary — $2.50
♦ Middle/high — $2.65
♦ Adults/staff — $4
Gordon County Schools will still offer free breakfasts ($2.50 for staff), while at Calhoun City Schools breakfast is $1.50 for JJA/PreK/kindergarten, $1.75 for all other grades, and $2.25 for staff.
Those interested in participating in what happens in both school systems can visit their public school board meetings. County schools hold meetings the second Monday of every month starting at 6:15 p.m., at Gordon CCA on Beamer Road; city schools hold their meetings the forth Monday of the month at their central office on Wall Street, starting 6 p.m.
For more information, visit calhounschools.org/back-to-school or gcbe.org/page/school-guide.