Greg Gerard has announced his retirement as principal of Georgia-Cumberland Academy after 45 years of service in the field of education. Serge Gariepy, currently GCA vice principal, will step into the role of principal after Gerard’s departure at the end of June 2022.
Gerard has overseen significant changes and growth during his 20 years at GCA. Under his leadership, the school grew in enrollment from 216 students in 2002-03 to 303 students at the beginning of the current school year. He helped undertake a major capital campaign that raised a total of $21,648,025 for much needed facility additions on campus and for student and program support. Above all, he focused on creating a school environment that nurtures students both academically and spiritually.
“GCA has been blessed by many generous people who believe in our school,” said Gerard. “Their generous support has allowed us to help many young people be part of the GCA family. The future of our school is bright, with strong leadership in place for next year,” said Gerard.
Gerard’s career in education began in 1977 when he was hired as a teacher at Shenandoah Valley Academy. He then served as principal at Midland Adventist Academy and Great Lakes Adventist Academy before becoming Director of Development at Andrews University, and later Vice President for Advancement at La Sierra and Olivet College. As he prepares to step down from his fulltime role and into part-time work as an education consultant at the Georgia-Cumberland Conference, he feels confident in the direction GCA is heading.
A retirement celebration for Gerard will be held on during GCA’s Alumni Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, April 2, at 4:30 p.m. in the Wally Fox Wellness Center.
