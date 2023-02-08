Georgia Ag Experience STEM Challenge accepting entries

Kids in grades 3 through 5 can enter to win a prize package totaling $350 for their class in Georgia Ag’s Spring ‘23 STEM Challenge.

 Contributed

Georgia elementary classes in third through fifth grades are being challenged to put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to work to explore the real-world issues involved with water conservation in local communities.

Elementary teachers and their students may enter the “Vermiculture: Wiggling into Ag” STEM Challenge now, through April 28, for the chance to win a prize package totaling $350 for their class. The top grade winner from the third, fourth and fifth-grade entries will win a prize package. The winners will be announced via a Zoom presentation on May 5.

