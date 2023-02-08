Georgia Ag Experience STEM Challenge accepting entries

Georgia elementary classes in third through fifth grades are being challenged to put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to work to explore the real-world issues involved with water conservation in local communities.
Elementary teachers and their students may enter the “Vermiculture: Wiggling into Ag” STEM Challenge now, through April 28, for the chance to win a prize package totaling $350 for their class. The top grade winner from the third, fourth and fifth-grade entries will win a prize package. The winners will be announced via a Zoom presentation on May 5.
The statewide competition is presented by the Georgia Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Program and the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.
Teachers interested in participating in the “Vermiculture: Wiggling into Ag” STEM may visit gfb.ag/stemchallenge for more information and to register for the program. Once teachers register their class, they can access a digital resource toolkit that equips the class for participating in the water conservation STEM challenge.
Each participating class is being asked to answer the question “How can I create a worm farm to better my garden?”
The STEM challenge asks participating classes to complete the provided lesson plan and activities provided for the challenge and then create a video presentation no longer than five minutes that demonstrates what the class learned about improved gardens with the addition of a worm farm. Class presentations must be uploaded to YouTube for judging by April 28.
“We developed the STEM challenge to connect elementary students to Georgia agriculture. This spring, students have an opportunity to explore the importance of worms and explore the benefits they provide to our garden. This is such a fun, informative way to learn,” said GFA Educational Programs Assistant Hannah Hall.
The Georgia Ag Experience STEM Challenge is designed to be a bi-annual competition with a spring and fall contest. Georgia Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program is the 2023 challenge partner.
The purpose of the challenge is to encourage elementary teachers and students in grades 3 to 5 to explore aspects of Georgia agriculture by applying their STEM skills to solve real-world problems that farmers face in producing our food and fiber.