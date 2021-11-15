The Gordon County Schools Board of Education has had the opportunity to review survey feedback and comments from stakeholders and employees of Gordon County Schools.
The calendar drafts represent responses from approximately 650 respondents.
Respondents shared their thoughts on holidays and school breaks, the start and end dates of each academic year, and other priorities they felt should be considered when designing the academic calendar for future school years.
Based on the feedback received from both surveys, the drafts were designed to reflect many of the suggestions received for the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 academic school years.
2022-23
- 176 instructional days
- Staff Flex Days: July 25 – 29, 2022
- Staff Professional Learning Days: August 1 – 3, 2022
- First day of school: August 4, 2022
- Labor Day: September 5, 2022
- Digital Learning Day: September 16, 2022
- Fall Break: October 10 – 14, 2022
- Staff Flex Days: October 13 - 14, 2022
- Thanksgiving Break: November 21 – 25, 2022
- Last Day of Fall Semester/Half-Day: December 16, 2022
- Christmas Break: December 19 – January 3, 2023
- Staff Flex Day: January 2, 2023
- Staff Professional Learning Day: January 3, 2023
- First Day of Spring Semester: January 4, 2023
- MLK Jr. Day: January 16, 2023
- Pres. Day/ Winter Break: February 20 – 24, 2023
- Staff Flex Days: February 22 – 24, 2023
- Digital Learning Day: March 17, 2023
- Spring Break: April 3 – 7, 2023
- Last Day of School/Half-Day: May 24, 2023
- Staff Professional Learning Days: May 25 – 26, 2023
- Staff Flex Days: May 30 – June 2, 2023
2023-24
- 176 instructional days
- Staff Flex Days: July 24 – July 28, 2023
- Staff Professional Learning Days: July 31- August 2, 2023
- First day of school: August 3, 2023
- Labor Day: September 4, 2022
- Digital Learning Day: September 15, 2023
- Fall Break: October 9 – 13, 2023
- Staff Flex Days: October 12 - 13, 2023
- Thanksgiving Break: November 20 – 24, 2023
- Last Day of Fall Semester/Half-Day: December 15, 2023
- Christmas Break: December 18 – January 3, 2024
- Staff Flex Day: January 2, 2024
- Staff Professional Learning Day: January 3, 2024
- First Day of Spring Semester: January 4, 2024
- MLK Jr. Day: January 15, 2024
- Pres. Day/ Winter Break: February 19-23, 2024
- Staff Flex Days: February 21 – 23, 2024
- Digital Learning Day: March 15, 2024
- Spring Break: April 8 – 12, 2024
- Last Day of School/Half-Day: May 24, 2024
- Staff Professional Learning Days: May 28 – 29, 2024
- Staff Flex Days: May 30 – 31, 2024
2024-25
- 176 instructional days
- Staff Flex Days: July 29 – July 31, 2024
- Staff Professional Learning Days: August 1 – 5, 2024
- First day of school: August 6, 2024
- Labor Day: September 2, 2024
- Digital Learning Day: September 20, 2024
- Fall Break: October 14 – 18, 2024
- Staff Flex Days: October 17 - 18, 2024
- Thanksgiving Break: November 25 – 29, 2024
- Last Day of Fall Semester/Half-Day: December 20, 2024
- Christmas Break: December 23 – January 7, 2025
- Staff Flex Days: January 2 - 3, 2025
- Staff Professional Learning Day: January 6, 2025
- First Day of Spring Semester: January 7, 2025
- MLK Jr. Day: January 20, 2025
- Pres. Day/ Winter Break: February 17-21, 2025
- Staff Flex Days: February 19 – 21, 2025
- Digital Learning Day: March 21, 2025
- Spring Break: April 7 – 11, 2025
- Last Day of School/Half-Day: May 23, 2025
- Staff Professional Learning Days: May 27 – 28, 2025
- Staff Flex Days: May 29 – 30, 2025
(Flex Days: 10-month employees must work 4 of the potential flex days throughout the year)
Gordon County Schools is seeking public comment prior to the adoption of the drafts of these academic calendars. Please review the proposed academic calendars. Public comment can be made by filling the survey available at www.gcbe.org/proposedcalendars.
The survey will be available until Monday, Dec. 6, at noon.