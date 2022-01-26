Gordon County Schools' website and logo have just received a massive overhaul.
The new, modern logo is more simplistic and also sticks to a red, white, and blue color palette.
"We are very excited about our new logo!" said GCS Communications Coordinator Kendra Pannell. "We wanted to find a new logo that we felt best represented the mission and vision of Gordon County Schools. When we were exploring designs with different focus groups, we also identified the need to not only showcase "growth, empowerment and transformation" but we also wanted to display that we are a unified and collaborative system. Working with our focus groups and external marketing & design professionals, we were able to arrive at this logo design."
Pannell also provided information regarding the deeper meanings behind the logo. One choice explains the broken or disrupted letters, which reflect growth, empowerment, and transformation as they move through the logo.
The straight line in the logo suggest a sense of safety, comfort, and being grounded. The letter spacing beneath that straight line allows for an easier time at making the logo transparent, but also suggests openness.
The new website prominently features a red, white, and blue color scheme as well, alongside photos of GCS students and staff.
"We wanted to redesign our website so that it was more user-friendly, cleaner, and allowed us to be more transparent with the Gordon County Schools community," said Pannell. "Our goal was to redesign the website so that it is easy to navigate when visitors looked for the most basic information on our site."
This has also allowed GCS to create a mobile app to compliment the website.
"The redesign also allowed us the opportunity to roll out a new mobile app," said Pannell, "available on both Apple and Android devices, that was just as simple to use and easy to navigate as the website."
For more information on GCS and to check out their new website, visit gcbe.org.