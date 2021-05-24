Gordon County Schools is excited to announce the opening of The Play and Learn Preschool at Belwood Elementary School.
This year's PAL Preschool is open to children who will be 3 years old by July 1, 2021, and are not yet eligible to enroll in pre-K.
Initial registration packets will be available at Belwood Elementary in the front office for pick up and return May 24-June 7.
The cost for the PAL Preschool is $440 a month. Meals are included in the cost per week. Transportation will not be provided.
Enrollment is limited, and available slots will be filled utilizing a lottery process. The lottery drawing will take place on June 9, at 9 AM. There is an enrollment fee of $20 per child, should the child be chosen for one of the available slots.
For more information, contact Beth Herod at 706-629-7366.