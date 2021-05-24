Gordon County Schools logo

Gordon County Schools is excited to announce the opening of The Play and Learn Preschool at Belwood Elementary School.

This year's PAL Preschool is open to children who will be 3 years old by July 1, 2021, and are not yet eligible to enroll in pre-K.

Initial registration packets will be available at Belwood Elementary in the front office for pick up and return May 24-June 7.

The cost for the PAL Preschool is $440 a month. Meals are included in the cost per week. Transportation will not be provided.

Enrollment is limited, and available slots will be filled utilizing a lottery process. The lottery drawing will take place on June 9, at 9 AM. There is an enrollment fee of $20 per child, should the child be chosen for one of the available slots.

For more information, contact Beth Herod at 706-629-7366.

