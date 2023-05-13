GCS bus drivers test their skills at local Bus Rodeo

After a hiatus due to the recent pandemic, 46 Gordon County Schools bus drivers showed off their driving skills during the school system’s 27th Annual School Bus Rodeo.
Held at the David A. Holland Operations Center, GCS bus drivers competed in 9 different challenges of varying difficulty. Drivers were tasked with navigating the course, where they had to expertly overcome challenges and driving situations that they encounter on a daily basis while running their routes to and from their respective schools. Some of the challenges included in the contest were diminishing clearance, forward serpentine, offset alley, stop line and straight line.
A description of some of the events included in the contest:
Diminishing Clearance: The contestant was required to drive the bus in a straight line as the clearance narrows, testing their ability to judge both position of their bus and speed.
Forward Serpentine: This challenge was used to measure a contestant’s ability to maneuver their bus through a pattern of strategically aligned cones.
Offset Alley: Drivers were required to pass their buses evenly and squarely through two parallel but offset sequences of obstacles, and while exiting the first must prepare to get the bus aligned to successfully navigate the second.
Stop Line: The driver was judged on how close they bring the bus to a stop line without having the bumper on top of or cross over the line.
Straight Line: The driver must navigate the bus in a straight line, where the passenger side tires must stay in between two tennis balls for the duration of the event.
After completing all nine challenges, drivers met to enjoy food and fellowship while points were tallied from the course. Drivers, volunteers, and guests enjoyed raffle prizes, graciously donated by local sponsors. Once the last raffle prize was drawn, the top ten drivers were announced.
10th place: Douglas Lee
9th place: Pam Brown
8th place: Cathy Williams
7th place: Kristi Keithley
6th place: Kelli Mock
5th place: Kendra Gubachi
4th place: Judy Patterson
3rd place: Hannah Young
2nd place: Janice Nix
Securing the first-place position, trophy, and prizes was GCS driver Tabitha McKie!
Gordon County Schools Transportation is looking forward to continuing to host the annual event and is thankful for the many volunteers and community sponsors for making this event possible.
Volunteers for the event were: Brandon Williams, Brent Darnell, Billy Andrews, Jonathan Parker, Donald Bowen, Geary Cooper, Tim Evans, John Rainwater, David Yarborough, Diane Yarborough, Mark Bramlett, Scott Hammock, Todd Simpson, Aaron King, and Chad Phillips.