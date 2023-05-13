GCS bus drivers test their skills at local Bus Rodeo

A Gordon County Schools bus driver participates in their 27th annual School Bus Rodeo.

 Contributed

After a hiatus due to the recent pandemic, 46 Gordon County Schools bus drivers showed off their driving skills during the school system’s 27th Annual School Bus Rodeo.

Held at the David A. Holland Operations Center, GCS bus drivers competed in 9 different challenges of varying difficulty. Drivers were tasked with navigating the course, where they had to expertly overcome challenges and driving situations that they encounter on a daily basis while running their routes to and from their respective schools. Some of the challenges included in the contest were diminishing clearance, forward serpentine, offset alley, stop line and straight line.

