GACD partners with Georgia Ag Experience STEM Challenge for elementary schools

The Georgia Ag Experience and Georgia Foundation for Agriculture are accepting entries for the Be In the Know, Conserve H2O STEM Challenge.

Georgia elementary classes in third through fifth grades are being challenged to put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to work to explore the real-world issues involved with water conservation in local communities.

Elementary teachers and their students may enter the Be In the Know, Conserve H2O STEM Challenge between Sept. 5-Nov. 18 for the chance to win a prize package totaling $350 for their class. The top grade winner from the third, fourth and fifth-grade entries will win a prize package. The winners will be announced via a Zoom presentation on Dec. 2.

