Sonoraville High School recently held a signing day for their Future Phoenix Educators on National Teacher’s Day.
This special event is held each year to recognize seniors who are planning to pursue a career in the field of education. Georgia Future Educators Signing Day is supported by the State School Superintendent’s Office, Division of Career and Technical Education, Georgia Early Childhood Education Foundation, and Georgia’s colleges and universities.
PAGE representative Nancy Ratcliffe, Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker and SHS alumni and new Gordon County Schools teacher Hannah Roberts were guest speakers at the ceremony.
The following 4 seniors have committed to improving the quality of education for students in the state of Georgia: Mikah Hawkins, Morgan Hamilton, Matti Parker, and Abby Chambers.