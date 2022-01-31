On Tuesday, Jan. 25, 4th graders in Mrs. Heather White’s homeroom at Calhoun Elementary School participated in the Little Builders Workshop.
The Little Builders Workshop provides elementary students the opportunity to participate in a hands-on building experience that introduces them to skilled trades. The workshop was sponsored by the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia and the building kits were donated by Home Depot.
During the live, virtual workshop, Kayleen McCabe (professional woodworker and former HGTV host) talked to students about the benefits of the trades while walking them through the build of an actual toolbox that they were able to keep. Calhoun High School students from the construction class and the early childhood education program assisted with the build.
Kayleen’s passion and enthusiasm kept the students engaged during the project as she brought up specific ties to math and how fractions are utilized in construction.
Calhoun Elementary counselors, Elaine Hite and Darlene Bateman, led the workshop in the classroom and look forward to bringing the Little Builders Workshop to other 4th grade classes as they share information about trade careers. This workshop allowed teachers and students to get involved and provided a better understanding of skilled trades.
For anyone interested in exploring more exciting career opportunities in construction, visit constructionready.org to learn about training programs for adults, and the K12 Pipeline site cefga.org/k12-pipeline for elementary, middle, and high school students.