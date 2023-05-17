Fluke Education Partnership Program donates multimeters to 18 GNTC students

The Fluke Education Partnership Program has donated 18 multimeters to Automation Engineering Technology students at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

Established in 1948, Fluke Corp. manufactures industrial testing, measurement and diagnostic equipment, including electronic testing equipment. The Fluke Education Partnership Program offers educators support through tool donations, discounts, special offers and free training course and content for classroom use, according to Fluke.

