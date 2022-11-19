Fairmount Elementary wins system Geography Bee

Fairmount Elementary won Gordon County Schools’ system-wide Geography Bee.

 Contributed

Fairmount Elementary school students were the winners of the second annual Gordon County Schools Geography Bee.

The system-wide competition, with teams from each GCS elementary school took place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Gordon County College and Career Academy of Design and Advanced Manufacturing. The competition was comprised of three rounds that included a written portion, a jeopardy-type round of questioning, and a “final jeopardy” question.

