Fairmount Elementary School has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Whole Kids Foundation to expand its school garden.
Whole Kids Foundation has awarded funding for over 5,900 edible education gardens, investing more than $12.3 million in Garden Grants, and benefiting 7.9 million students across all Whole Kids Foundation programs since 2011.
Fairmount Elementary plans to use the Garden Grant from Whole Kids Foundation to expose FES students to the process of growing and harvesting food. Money awarded from the grant will allow for FES to construct raised garden beds on the campus and purchase seeds and other necessary supplies to start the fruit and vegetable garden. Students will have opportunities to plant, maintain, harvest, and consume the fruits and vegetables grown at the school. FES plans to have the raised garden beds constructed and operational by Spring of 2022.
Fairmount Elementary is the second Gordon County School to receive the Garden Grant from the Whole Kids Foundation. Announced earlier this year, Red Bud Elementary was awarded the grant to assist in the continued growth of its school garden that was created in April of 2021.
The Whole Kids Foundation’s Garden Grant Program helps schools and organizations in the U.S., Canada, and the UK connect students to real food through edible learning gardens aimed at improving children’s nutrition and wellness.