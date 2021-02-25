Early voting began Monday for the Special Election that will determine whether the current 1-cent Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for local schools will be extended through June 2027.
Gordon County voters who have yet to cast early ballots have until Friday, March 12 to do so. All precincts will also be open for traditional, in-person voting on Election Day, March 16.
To cast an early ballot, voters can visit the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, located at 408 Court Street, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. through March 12. Absentee ballots may be requested through the Elections Office until March 12.
The 1-cent eSPLOST was first approved in Gordon County in July 2012 and was renewed in November 2015. Historically it has been used to fund construction projects and necessary renovations at both Gordon County and Calhoun City Schools. The resolution on the March 16 ballot would also allow the county school system to issue general obligation bonds, not to exceed $35 million, for the same purpose.
The decision to allow the issue of those bonds would be decided entirely by voters residing in the Gordon County school district.
If approved, the net proceeds of the eSPLOST would be distributed between the districts according to the ratio of full-time student enrollment in each as of October 2020.
Calhoun City Schools would, therefore, receive 39.8% of the collection, or $24,676,000, while Gordon County Schools would receive 60.2% or $37324,000. Up to $9,962,000 of the total tax proceeds received by Calhoun City Schools would be put toward paying the general obligation debt of previously-issued bonds for middle and high school construction.
Some of the top projects outlined by the school districts as potential eSPLOST projects include renovations and modifications at Gordon County Schools and the construction of an Early Learning Academy for Calhoun City Schools. Also on the list are technology updates, parking lot improvements and expansions, HVAC repairs and repairs and work on athletic facilities and fields.
To contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office to inquire about early voting, absentee ballots or other information, call 706-629-7781.