Dr. Daphne Johnson excels as Calhoun College and Career Academy Teacher of the Month

Dr. Daphne Johnson, early childhood education pathway teacher, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy teacher spotlight for November 2022.
Dr. Johnson earned her bachelor's degree from Cumberland University, a master's and a specialist from Tennessee Technological University, and her doctorate from the University of the Cumberlands.
Daphne has worked in the field of education for 21 years. Her experiences include elementary teacher, literacy coach, assistant principal, and principal.
This is both Dr. Johnson’s first year as a high school teacher and her first experience with the early childhood pathway. The most rewarding part for her is providing hands-on experiences for her students. Dr. Johnson is extremely dedicated to her position and takes every opportunity to show her students the realities of being in education.
Daphne has been married for 20 years to CHS coach, Brandon Johnson. They have two sons: Baylor (14) and Brooks (11), who both attend Calhoun City Schools, and three dogs: Sampson, Layla, and Pumpkin. Dr. Johnson also owns Lavender Blue Children's Boutique, which carries smocked and appliquéd children's clothing.
The CCCA is fortunate to offer two pathways under the teaching and learning career cluster: early childhood education and teaching as a profession. The careers found within these pathways involve teaching and other tasks associated with schools, libraries, and museums such as school administrator, school counselor, pre-K-12 teacher, paraprofessional, etc.
Students are well-prepared to plan, manage, and provide education, training, and learning support services. These services include administration, teaching/training, administrative support, and professional support services.
These pathways will also introduce the foundations of education combined with knowledge and skills gained both in the classroom and workplace in order to prepare students for a career in this field. During the practicum course, students are given the opportunity to use the skills taught in the classroom in a real-world experience.