Three students at Calhoun Primary School received a special delivery on May 6.
These students were thoroughly surprised as a special guest, Clayton Smeltz, presented them with their own augmentative and alternative communication device to use at school and at home. Clayton Smeltz, owner of Forbes AAC, flew in on Friday to hand-deliver the ProSlate 10 AAC devices that his company designs and manufactures. There were smiles, cheers, and expressions of gratitude all around the table as the students opened their boxes.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, school leadership, classroom teachers, and the speech-language pathologists were on hand to witness this special occasion and share in the students' excitement. Although the presentation was short, it will have a lasting impact on the lives of those present and we look forward to the endless opportunities that will now be within reach for these students.
Calhoun City Schools appreciates Vicki Clarke and her team at Dynamic Therapy Associates, Inc for putting into motion such an act of generosity for our students. A very special thank you to Clayton Smeltz for not only the donation of the devices but more importantly for taking the time out of his busy schedule to deliver them in person.
Such acts of compassion are what make Calhoun City Schools a system of excellence for our students and those that work here.