As schools reopen across Calhoun and Gordon County this week, with most students returning to class Thursday, motorists face additional traffic issues.

Not only do they need to brace themselves for back to school traffic but they also need to be mindful of speed limits in school zones and other safety laws, including not passing stopped school buses.

