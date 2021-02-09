The total number of deaths in Gordon County since the start of the pandemic rose to 83 over the last week, with four more COVID-19 deaths reported since late last Wednesday evening.
According to reports from the Department of Public Health, there have been 5,384 total confirmed cases of the virus in Gordon County since it first hit locally in March. That figure includes 108 new confirmed positive cases over the last week.
Statewide, there have been 16,238 new confirmed cases of the virus reported since last Wednesday and 454 deaths.
These reports come just days after Gordon County Schools announced it would move Gordon Central and Sonoraville High School students to a hybrid instructional model through Monday, Feb. 22.
During this period, students will continue to receive instruction from their assigned classroom teachers utilizing Schoology but will only attend in-person classes two days per week, based upon their last name. Extracurricular activities will continue, unless otherwise notified by the school, and meals can still be obtained at school free of charge for any student who wishes to participate.
An instructional schedule telling students which days they should be completing in-person learning and which days they should utilize Schoology can be found online at www.gcbe.org.
"The decision to temporarily move to a hybrid schedule for Gordon Central and Sonoraville High is a precautionary measure and comes following an increase in active COVID cases, resulting in a higher number of precautionary quarantines," the school said in a statement on Friday. "Having only half of the students in class at one time will allow for additional distancing among students within the classroom."
The system has stated that it will re-evaluate the ongoing COVID situation at the end of the second week of hybrid instruction to determine whether a continuation of the model is necessary.