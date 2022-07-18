County schools talk school safety, new policies

It’s T-minus two weeks until school is back in session, and county schools are getting ready.
School safety is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, especially those at the school system. At their Monday meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker addressed what they’ll be doing as students return to campus.
In part, there have been renovations at schools to increase safety such as additional cameras, better security systems, and more secure exterior doors. Additionally, at Ashworth Middle School, the county has worked to connect all buildings on campus with enclosed walkways to ensure student safety.
At other schools like Belwood and Fairmount, Fraker said that they’d be looking into a price tag on modifications such as secure fencing and would have that for a vote at an upcoming meeting. Additionally, the board voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding with local law enforcement.
“We are on the same page and we want the best for our students,” said Fraker.
Both Gordon County Sheriff and Calhoun Police have agreed to let off-duty officers work with the schools as resource officers, and to keep up with other districts in the region, Gordon County Schools have upped the pay for that position from $35 per hour to $50. That change should allow for officers to have a presence at every school in the district, rather than one per combined campus.
Additionally, Fraker walked board members through improvements for staff in the upcoming school year, including:
♦ pay increases for bus drivers, school nutrition staff, system nurses, and certified staff,
♦ a supplemental retirement plan with 3% match, increased perfect attendance stipend, and increased sick leave buyout for retired (PSERS) employees,
♦ Tuition Assistance Program,
♦ increased athletic supplements, including high school ADs,
♦ incentives for substitute teachers,
♦ employee appreciation events and items,
♦ extended day for covering teacher absences (four at each high school and three at each middle school),
♦ a summer pay restructure (with two paychecks in August for returning 10 month staff to get them in line with the new pay cycle), and
♦ a planned supplement in November.
Other improvements also included purchase of a new van for school nutrition to use towards their summer feeding program, using $35,000 in funding from a No Kid Hungry grant. The district chipped in additional funds of just over $11,000 for a total of $46,405.64, which was approved unanimously.
They also okayed new charging stations in classrooms for system iPads, at a total cost of $96,410, and the hire of a contracted case manager from McKinney-Vento for homeless students, at $35 per hour for a total of $35,000 per year.
Otherwise, the board also approved its local board training plan for the 2022-23 school year, and a list of vetted charter bus companies for schools to use as needed, both of which passed unanimously.
Finally, the board heard readings of several policies. Policy IEDA was reworked to change verbiage around recess and unstructured breaks to remove the break requirement on days where students have physical education. Policies JRB and IKBB were created to ensure the system falls in line with new state laws.
Policy JRB introduces the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which in part allows parents to request and review educational materials within the first two weeks of classes, as well as veto sex education and other topics that they object to their minor children learning.
The bill requires school districts to have “procedures for a parent to object to instructional materials intended for use in his or her minor child’s classroom or recommended by his or her minor child’s teacher.”
Policy IKBB allows for a resolution process for “divisive concepts” complaints, as well as outlines new policies regarding divisive concepts. That is in part due to another law recently passed by Governor Kemp, which prohibits schools from teaching that America is “fundamentally or systemically racist” or participate in “racial scapegoating” or stereotyping.
None of those policies required a vote as they were first readings.
Upcoming events include new teacher orientation at the College and Career Academy on July 20 and 21, starting at 7:30 a.m., and a system get-together at Trinity Baptist Church on Aug. 1, at 8:30 a.m.
Elementary and middle school open houses will take place August 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. The first day of school is August 4, and the next board meeting will take place Sept. 12 at 6:15 p.m., at the College and Career Academy, 305 Beamer Road.
For more information on Gordon County Schools, visit gcbe.org.