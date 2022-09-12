County schools set millage rate at 17.5 mills

County school board members voted unanimously to set their FY2022-23 millage rate at 17.5 mills Monday.

 Cat Webb

County schools set their millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23 at Monday night's Board of Education meeting.

Following three public hearings regarding the new millage rate, the board lowered its millage rate from 18.5 to 17.5. That's above the originally-proposed rollback rate of 16.088, but still lower than last year, and the advertised rate of 18.25.

Monday night, Gordon County schools set it's 2022 millage rate at 17.5 mills, reduced from last year. #CalhounGA #GordonCounty 

