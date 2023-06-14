County schools sees update on Gordon Central renovations

Lead architect Sara Honeycutt shows off several renderings of the Gordon Central renovations.
Daytime and nighttime renderings show changes to signage at Gordon Central.
Renderings show a daytime and nighttime view of the new front entrance to Gordon Central.
Current floorplans for the Gordon Central renovations are shown alongside samples of materials to be used.
A daytime rendering shows the new front entrance to Gordon Central.
Gordon Central High School, 335 Warrior Path.
Reporter
Southern A&E was present at Monday night’s Gordon County Schools board of education meeting to give an update on the upcoming renovations to Gordon Central High School.
Lead architect Sara Honeycutt spoke at length about the current plans for Gordon Central, which will see some serious updates and renovations beginning as soon as the end of August.
