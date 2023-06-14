County schools sees update on Gordon Central renovations

Southern A&E was present at Monday night’s Gordon County Schools board of education meeting to give an update on the upcoming renovations to Gordon Central High School.

Lead architect Sara Honeycutt spoke at length about the current plans for Gordon Central, which will see some serious updates and renovations beginning as soon as the end of August.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In