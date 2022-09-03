County schools get to work on millage rate

It’s that time of the year again — county schools are working to come up with a new millage rate for Fiscal Year 2023.
The millage rate, set by the Gordon County Board of Education each year, is the tax rate used to calculate property taxes. The rate assigned is multiplied by the total taxable value of a property’s assessed value to calculate the total number of taxes used to help fund the local public school system. One mill is the equivalent of $1 per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Over the last year, the millage rate has been 18.5 mills, down from 19.053 in 2020. This year, there was a proposed rollback rate of 16.088 mills. However, that would place the district’s budget at a deficit of $2,959,093, which would have to be supplemented from the school system’s savings.
The county board of education has revised their proposed millage rate in the face of that deficit: the new millage rate will be no higher than 18.25 mills, a quarter of a mill below the 2021 rate. While it is above the previously-proposed rollback rate, the new rate would not only cover the budget gap, it would also slightly lower taxes for Gordon County residents.
Under the 18.5 millage rate, a house worth $175,000 would pay $1,258 in taxes annually. With a millage rate of 18.25, that number drops to $1,241.
The advertised rate is the absolute highest rate that the school system can set. Board members could, if they chose to do so, lower that rate at their vote on Sept. 12.
Until that vote, Gordon County residents do have the option to use their voice and tell school board members what they would like to see. The board held their first two public hearings on Wednesday, Aug. 31. While the 7:30 a.m. meeting drew no public comment, the noon meeting saw local financial advisor and prior school board member Dewayne Bowen offering his opinion.
Bowen said that, as a financial advisor, he believes that the school system has a very diverse set of income streams other than just property tax, and that they don’t quite need as much as they have in savings.
“I don’t see that you need six months or a year’s worth of reserves,” Bowen said. “I think seven or eight million dollars. So I would like for you to either give some of that back to the teachers, excellent staff, and administrators or the taxpayers, preferably both.”
Right now, the system’s general fund budget is hovering right around $19.9 million, just over the amount of taxes they’re expected to collect in 2023. That fund balance would be lowered to around $16.9 million by the current budget.
The meeting adjourned with no further participation. The next public hearing regarding the new millage rate will be on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., immediately prior to the board meeting, at 305 Beamer Rd.
