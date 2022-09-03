County schools get to work on millage rate

Dewayne Bowen speaks to Gordon County Schools' Board of Education about the new millage rate.

 Cat Webb

It’s that time of the year again — county schools are working to come up with a new millage rate for Fiscal Year 2023.

The millage rate, set by the Gordon County Board of Education each year, is the tax rate used to calculate property taxes. The rate assigned is multiplied by the total taxable value of a property’s assessed value to calculate the total number of taxes used to help fund the local public school system. One mill is the equivalent of $1 per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

