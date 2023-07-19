County schools approves final maximum price for Gordon Central renovations

The design phase of Gordon Central High School’s massive $23 million renovation is coming to a close as county schools nears the beginning of construction.

 Cat Webb

The county board of education approved the final maximum price for the upcoming renovations to Gordon Central High School.

Renovations to the campus will be performed by Parrish Construction. The final maximum price for the renovation was given as $22,997,805. That number was unanimously approved by the board.

