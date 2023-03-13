County schools approve new CTAE offerings

County schools approved some new CTAE courses, honored some personnel, and remembered those that have been lost at Monday's meeting.
Dana Stewart lead the invocation, where she and the meeting said a prayer for the family of the late Mason Fuller, a senior at Gordon Central High School who passed away on Friday in a single-vehicle accident off of Boone Ford Road while on his way to class as well as Amy Stewart, Sonoraville High School principal, whose stepfather passed away the same day.
Dr. Kimberly Fraker, superintendent, recognized Kendra Pannell, communications coordinator, for her service to the school board. She has received several state recognitions including a Silver Award of Excellence for her Friday newsletter, Gold Award for Excellence for the district's website, and two awards for the new logo and identity that the system has been using, including Best in Category for 2021-2022.
Pannell, a longtime Gordon County resident, came on board at county schools in 2021, after working in communications management for Kennesaw State University's box office and athletics department.
To continue the recognitions, Fraker also presented goodie bags and certificates to each member of the school board in honor of National School Board Week, which runs all week.
There were two items up to a vote.
First, the board selected their delegate and alternate for their Georgia School Board Association summer conference. They chose Charlie Walraven as the delegate and Bobby Hall as their alternate.
The board also looked at several new Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) courses for Sonoraville High School. These courses are related to helping students work towards the goal of becoming first responders, and are:
43.44000 - Applications of Firefighting
25.45000 - Emergency Medical Responder
25.46000 - Emergency Medical Technician
43.46000 - Essentials of Fire and Emergency Services
43.45000 - Introduction to Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security
"I think this is a fantastic thing to do," said Charlie Walraven, Board Chair.
Fraker thanked Gordon County Emergency Management and Gordon County Sherriff's Office for their partnership with these courses, acknowledging that they already do a substantial amount for county schools in terms of student engagement.
"They do so much for our schools already," she said.
The addition of those courses was unanimously approved by the board.
Upcoming events include a digital learning day on March 17, a budget work session at 6 p.m. on March 27, Spring Break April 3 through 7, and their next regular board meeting on Monday, April 10 at 6:15 p.m. at Gordon County College and Career Academy, 305 Beamer Road.
