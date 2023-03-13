County schools approve new CTAE offerings

Gordon County Schools Board of Education honored Kendra Pannell, Communications Coordinator, during their March meeting.

 Contributed

County schools approved some new CTAE courses, honored some personnel, and remembered those that have been lost at Monday's meeting.

Dana Stewart lead the invocation, where she and the meeting said a prayer for the family of the late Mason Fuller, a senior at Gordon Central High School who passed away on Friday in a single-vehicle accident off of Boone Ford Road while on his way to class as well as Amy Stewart, Sonoraville High School principal, whose stepfather passed away the same day.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In