County school board approves improvements at SHS

This week, the County School Board recognized several individuals at their meeting, including Media Specialist of the Year Leigh-Ann Hunt, Special Education Staff Member of the Year Heather Roberts, Gordon Central STAR Student Catherine Hughes and STAR Teacher Connie Worley, Sonoraville High School STAR Student Stephen Kellogg and STAR Teacher Ashley Brookshire, and Music Educator of the Year Dr. Kim Watters.
School nutrition gave updates on their upcoming summer feeding program — staff will work out of Tolbert Elementary and Sonoraville High School. Over the last two weeks, school nutrition staff have started to work on that program and are working on menus. More information on summer feeding will be upcoming.
There were a few items up to a vote.
One item was a new proposed course, College Readiness Mathematics. This would replace Advanced Mathematic Decision Making, and would be added to both high schools’ curriculum. That was approved by the board.
Up next was for the removal and replacement of light fixtures with new LED fixtures at the old Sonoraville Middle School building, now Building 1 at Sonoraville High School as part of renovations. That would clock in at $49,989, and was approved.
Also up for a vote was an epoxy floor coating at Sonoraville High School Buildings 1 through 3, which would cover all bathrooms and locker rooms. That stays within the approved renovation budget and totals $66,075. That was also okayed.
The board also looked at wireless access point and wired network upgrades throughout the system. The school system would pay 20% of the total cost for $152,717.15. That was approved by the board.
Finally, the board approved a bus request — entailing one bus and a driver — for 4-H to travel to Rock Eagle on March 5 at 10 a.m.
Upcoming events include Winter Break, which will run February 20 through 24, a ribbon cutting at the new Sonoraville High School baseball field on Friday, March 3 at 4:45 p.m., and National School Breakfast Week on March 6 through 10.
