County school board approves improvements at SHS

Gordon County Schools held their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 13 and discussed improvements at Sonoraville High School among other items of business.

This week, the County School Board recognized several individuals at their meeting, including Media Specialist of the Year Leigh-Ann Hunt, Special Education Staff Member of the Year Heather Roberts, Gordon Central STAR Student Catherine Hughes and STAR Teacher Connie Worley, Sonoraville High School STAR Student Stephen Kellogg and STAR Teacher Ashley Brookshire, and Music Educator of the Year Dr. Kim Watters.

School nutrition gave updates on their upcoming summer feeding program — staff will work out of Tolbert Elementary and Sonoraville High School. Over the last two weeks, school nutrition staff have started to work on that program and are working on menus. More information on summer feeding will be upcoming.

