County BOE talks millage rate at Monday meeting

Monday's Gordon County Board of Education meeting kicked off with some early discussion about the millage rate.
Though nothing is set in stone yet, board members held a preliminary discussion about millage, which is the tax rate used to calculate property taxes. The rate is multiplied by the taxable value of a property's assessed value to determine the amount used to fund local public schools. One mill equates to $1 per every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.
Right now, the board has agreed to advertise a new millage rate of 18.25 mills. That is not the final rate, which will be decided on at September's board meeting after three hearings, which will be open to the public. The board cannot exceed that 18.25 millage rate, but can decide on a lower rate depending on public input and how it would affect the budget.
Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker was reluctant to drop that rate too far.
"That sets the baseline for the next year too," she said.
Currently, county schools will have to dip into their general fund to account for this year's budget if it uses the projected rate of around 16 mills. Keeping that millage rate higher would allow them a balanced budget.
Board members went back and forth over the decision, with members Eddie Hall and Kacee Smith speaking against approving a higher millage rate than the one factored into the FY22-23 budget.
"I just don't think this is the time to ask our citizens to pony up and pay $2 to $2.5 million extra," Hall said.
Some of the other members were all on the side of a higher rate.
Bobby Hall was insistent that using a higher millage rate to fund teacher retention was key - and that in ten years the board would regret not doing anything.
"Without education we wouldn't have anything in this county," he said.
So far, the general fund has remained steady - but only thanks to an influx of state and federal funds, some of which the system will not receive again this year.
"I'm concerned about the future," said Fraker.
Hendrix said that, as a taxpayer, he'd love to see a rate of 16 mills, but that their number one priority as a board should be education.
"Number one is the student," he said.
There were several voting items, as well.
First, the board unanimously okayed new policies IDEA, JRB, and IKBB, which cover unstructured breaks, the Parent's Bill of Rights, and divisive concepts. There was no feedback, so no changes were made to the first reading.
Also up to vote was a partnership with the Department of Natural Resources for school safety. That would allow DNR officers to follow the same agreement as off-duty GCSO officers, and act as school safety officers. DNR officers would need to wear their uniform and have a visible, clearly marked vehicle parked on school grounds. That was approved.
The board also approved an agreement with Calhoun City Schools that would allow CCS to transport county students to the Georgia School for the Deaf. County schools would pay $18,000 to transport up to three students, with prices subject to increases due to fuel costs or the addition of students.
Upcoming events include an open house for the College and Career Academy, Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. Annual Charter System School Governance Training will take place virtually on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m.
Kids will be out of school on Monday, September 5 for the Labor Day holiday. The county Board of Education will met again on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:15 p.m. at Gordon County CCA, 305 Beamer Road.