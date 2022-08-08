County BOE talks millage rate at Monday meeting

Monday's board of education meeting kicked off with discussions about the county millage rate.

Monday's Gordon County Board of Education meeting kicked off with some early discussion about the millage rate.

Though nothing is set in stone yet, board members held a preliminary discussion about millage, which is the tax rate used to calculate property taxes. The rate is multiplied by the taxable value of a property's assessed value to determine the amount used to fund local public schools. One mill equates to $1 per every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In