County BOE sets tentative budget, honors students

Gordon BOE saw its largest meeting in a very long time on Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker kicked off the night with her report, which held a few items of good news. First, attendance is up from last year 90.95 to 92.44. Fewer students are scoring low on the reading MAP, with a decrease of 6.7% for K-2 and a 9.1% decrease for grades 3-5, well above the system’s 4% goal.
Tolbert Elementary has upgraded their iPads, and is looking to recertify as an Apple Distinguished School. Currently, Tolbert is the only public elementary school in Georgia that is certified. Ashworth Middle School is also looking for their certification.
The night was also dominated by numerous student recognitions.
The Red Bud Middle School Tome Student Literary Society Team was honored for winning the state title, and several members were recognized for individual and partner competitions as well. Kaleb King and Pippa McKinney won 1st for Infographic, Cooper Maytum and William Parish won 1st for Current Issues Portfolio, and Preslie Parish won 1st place for Book Print Video.
Sonoraville High School had three individual champions at the GHSA state traditional tournament this year, and honored those three tonight: Jaxx Knight, Jebb Knight, and Colt Weaver.
Numerous FFA members were honored as well. For wins in the FFA Agriscience Fair, Colee Moore, Makenna Blalock, Jayden Lowery, and Luke Campbell were honored, as well as Kylie Hurd, Division 3 Winner.
Five students were also recognized for earning FFA State Degrees: Tommy Roden, Josh Carr, Luke Campbell, Roberto Romero, and Bethany Champion. Champion was also celebrated for being selected as Northern Region State Vice President for 2022-23.
There was also an update on construction at several facilities — renovations and construction at Ashworth, Gordon Central, Red Bud Middle, and Sonoraville are all moving forward. However, construction will move quicker once school is over.
“In two and a half weeks, we’ll kick this thing wide open and you’ll see a whole lot more,” said Facilities Director Ron Norrell.
After that, there were several orders of new business.
First the board voted on a tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2023. That budget estimates unbalanced revenues and expenditures, but would not wipe out the system’s current fund balances. Board members were split on their vote — it went 4-2, with Eddie Hall and Kacee Smith voting ‘no’.
The current approval was for a temporary budget. The final budget will be set in place by July 1.
Next was approval for use of buses. The Echota-Vann Shrine Club asked for four buses to transport students and chaperones to Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta on May 21. Rock Bridge Community Church requested one bus to transport up to 48 kids and a chaperone to Connect Camp in Dalton July 11-15. Gordon County 4-H requested two buses for their summer camp, also July 11-15 in Eatonton. All three requests were unanimously approved.
The board also looked at a meal price increase for FY22/23. While breakfast will stay free, lunch prices will increase to $2.50 for elementary and $2.65 for both middle and high school. Reduced lunch will cost $0.40. Adult meals are $2.50 for breakfast and $4.50 for lunch. Without charging that, the school system would lose around $300,000 per month. The board voted unanimously to approve that increase.
The board also looked at renewing their current contract for waste removal through Republic Services. On October 31, that contract would renew for a $51,082.56 yearly cost and a 5% fuel surcharge, and would be valid through 2024. The board unanimously voted to renew that contract.
They also looked at the final total price for the work on the Sonoraville High baseball facility. That amount would be $765,915.17 and would include the alternate locker room and restroom bid from Rubio and Sons Interiors. That was also unanimously okayed.
Finally, the board had a first reading of a health and physical education amendment concerning sex education. That changes language to note abstinence as the only sure method of preventing pregnancy, STDs, and AIDS, and adds fidelity in marriage as a personal goal.
Also updated was a section regarding age-appropriate sexual abuse and assault prevention and awareness for K-9, and updates to the language used regarding sex ed opt-outs. That update did not have to be voted on, as it was a first reading.
There are plenty of things to look forward to as GCS caps off its 2021-22 school year.
May 19 will see Sonoraville High hold its Senior Honors Night in the gym at 7 p.m. On May 23, there will be a retiree luncheon at Belmont Baptist Church at 1 p.m. May 23 will also see Gordon Central’s Senior Honors Night at Newtown Baptist Church starting at 7 p.m.
The last day of school for GCS is May 25. SHS graduation will take place on May 25 at 7 p.m. at their football stadium, while GCHS graduation will happen at Ratner Stadium on May 26 at 8 p.m.
The Board of Education will meet again on Monday, June 13 at 6:15 p.m. at Gordon College and Career Academy, 305 Beamer Rd.