County BOE okays pay supplement for most employees

Gordon County Schools employees will be seeing a bit more money in their pocket for the 2022-23 School Year.
In a unanimous vote, the Board of Education voted to approve a widening of its state-provided pay supplement. Originally, the state supplied $2,000 per employee, but this left out employees such as clerical staff, central office, maintenance, and mechanics.
"Under our proposal, everyone would get something," said Mendy Goble, Executive Director of Finance.
With the broader plan, all full time GCBE employees would see that extra $2,000, with a pro-rated bonus for part time staff such as those from Qualified Staffing and AdventHealth based on start time. There would also be supplemental payment for substitute teachers who had picked up over 40 days of classes.
The pay increases exclude contractors, and totals out at an estimated $432,000 out of pocket for the district.
Though the district is looking to next year, Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker touched on several items pertaining to the current school year.
Fraker noted that attendance was up on the heels of the Omicron surge, with attendance up to 93% once again. She also discussed enrollment at the county Pre-K programs, which are at 80% capacity overall, and at Gateway Virtual Learning Academy, where 87 students are already signed up. Both programs are still accepting enrollment.
Also on the docket were recognitions for the Gordon Central AP teachers, who were honored for helping the school to be named an AP Access and Support school by Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods. Gordon Central's AP teachers include Shannon Rainwater, Renee Hughes, Alan Hughes, John Albright, and Elizabeth Parrott.
Fraker also noted that in the 2022-23 school year, paid lunch would be making a return. Information on updated pricing will be available in May.
"We're sad to see that go," she said.
Though not up to a vote today, Sonoraville principal Amy Stewart and Gordon Central principal Brian Hall were present to pitch a new way to ensure both student and teacher success.
The duo proposed changes to the schedule to not only allow for teachers to more easily gather for group planning sessions with their peers, but also for students to have time set aside for either enrichment activities or educational remediation.
This would mean that each Wednesday would run on a modified schedule, with a block from 2:25 to 3:25 p.m. being set aside for planning time and that enrichment or remediation opportunity. The scheduling changes would not affect transportation, and would only minimally impact in-class education time.
This would allow for students to partake in enrichment activities such as ASL classes, club time, meetings for chorus, band, or art, or even other activities they might not have time for otherwise. Students in enrichment activities could even leave early with parent permission.
Those students identified as needing remediation would work to catch up on coursework or have tutoring, and would face attendance penalties for the hour period.
Board members seemed split on the idea, with numerous questions as well as pushback from a few members due to attendance concerns. Others liked the idea as it stood.
"I think this is another way that we can enhance the program," said Bobby Hall.
Fraker pointed out that teachers have been asking for more planning time, and that currently teachers may have to meet outside of their paid hours to collaborate with peers. Stewart agreed that the current schedule was not working for planning.
"Our teachers are expected to do more than they've ever been expected to do [...]," she said.
Both principals asked to try a dry run of the program this school year, to get an idea of attendance and how the altered schedule would work. If it goes well, they'd like to start the program in earnest this September.
"If it fails, at least it failed with us trying extremely hard to do something positive for everyone in our building," said Brian Hall.
Board members did not have the opportunity to vote on the proposal. However, they did get a chance to vote on two other items of new business.
With Fiscal Year 2023 rapidly approaching, the system's special education contracts were up for renewal. There were no rate changes from the previous year. That passed unanimously.
Also passing unanimously was the Memorandum of Understanding between GCBE and Georgia HOPE. HOPE provides mental health services for Gordon County students, and will now continue to do so through Fiscal Year 2024.
In a step away from the previous month, personnel releases and new hires were okayed by the board unanimously.
Upcoming events are numerous.
"We have a lot going on between now and the end of the school year," said Fraker.
Both proms are coming up, with Gordon Central's prom taking place at the HAC on April 23 and Sonoraville's prom taking place at the Rec on April 30. Also upcoming are a Teacher of the Year Banquet on May 2 at City Park, and a retiree luncheon on May 23 at 1 p.m., location TBA.
There will also be a budget work session on April 25 at 6:30 p.m., and the next regular board meeting on May 9 beginning at 6:15 p.m. at Gordon County College and Career Academy, 305 Beamer Rd.
For more information on Gordon County Schools, visit gcbe.org.