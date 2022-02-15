The Gordon County Board of Education had a bit of a busy night at their Valentine’s Day meeting.
Three STAR Students and Teachers were recognized by the board alongside GCS’s semifinalist for the Governor’s Honors Program.
The STAR Student for Gordon Central is Lindsey Lowrance, who chose her teacher, Melanie Moore as her STAR teacher. Sonoraville had two students tie for the title of STAR student. One STAR Student for Sonoraville High is Luke White, who chose teacher Nathan Schuster. The other is Abigail King, who chose teacher Hannah Nelson.
The Governor’s Honors Program semifinalist from Gordon Central is Kayla Silvers. She was chosen for world languages, with a concentration in Spanish.
Also touched on was progress on the Ashworth Middle School renovation project. Improvements are being made to numerous aspects of the school, including changes to facilitate better drainage, a new and improved HVAC system, and more.
There were several recommendations up for approval.
Most notable was a switch up in leadership at W.L. Swain Elementary. Current principal Dr. Elizabeth Anderson will be retiring at the end of the current school year. Anderson has served as principal of Swain since 2014. Her replacement, who was approved by the Board, is Tara Green.
“Mrs. Green has been an integral part of our school for years. She is a strong instructional leader who keenly understands the educational needs of our students,” said Dr. Elizabeth Anderson. “Mrs. Green’s passion for our Swain community assures me I am leaving Swain in loving, capable hands.”
Green has served as an assistant principal since 2020. An educator for 16 years, she joined GCS in 2015. She holds a BS in Early Childhood Education from Dalton State, a Master’s in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Georgia, and a Specialist Degree in Instruction and Curriculum as well as a Tier 1 Leadership Endorsement from Piedmont College.
Green also has a husband, Billy, and two daughters, Katlyne and Sophie.
“Working with the students, staff, and parents at Swain has been life changing. I have witnessed the power of unity and the power of perseverance. Swain Elementary is truly a special place,” said Green. “I am humbled and excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to serving the Swain staff, students, and community in my new capacity.”
The final maximum price for the W.L. Swain Elementary renovation project was approved. The recommended final price is $6,585,358.
Fiscal Year 2022/2023 board operating protocols were also reviewed. Policies from last year were recommended to be rolled over to the new school year, and were subsequently approved.
A local facilities plan was originally accepted by the state Board of Education. This deals with funding using SPLOST dollars. The proposal is a five year plan which can be updated on an as-needed basis during that period. That was approved by the board.
Contracted services for reading and mathematics were also on the table. GCS has approved the expenditure for new contracted staff to better help students who may need special assistance in those areas.
The board also looked at a McKinney-Vento case manager. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act ensures homeless children have not only access to but the right to an education under Title IX. The case manager would put families in contact with community resources as well as promote good attendance for homeless students. This recommendation was approved.
Winter Break will take place Feb. 21-25. The Gordon County Schools Board of Education meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the College and Career Academy. Their next meeting will take place on March 14. For more information on GCS, visit gcbe.org.