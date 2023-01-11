County BOE approves tech surplus

In their first meeting of the new year, Gordon County Schools’ Board of Education had a pretty light agenda.
The meeting kicked off with some necessary business — voting for the school board’s new chair and vice chair. Charlie Walraven and Bobby Hall both took their old positions as chair and vice chair after a unanimous vote for each.
“I would like to thank the board for their confidence in me,” said Walraven.
During her superintendent’s report, Dr. Kimberly Fraker gave some information on a few busted pipes across the system during late December’s brutal cold snap — pipes busted at Gordon Central, the Sonoraville complex, and Belwood Elementary among other schools, but thankfully no catastrophic damage was reported.
Fraker also gave a quick update on an epoxy flooring project at Sonoraville Middle School. That closed with no bids after the two companies that expressed intent to bid did not enter bids in time. Right now, the school system is planning to repost those bids in hopes that the two companies will bid while also exploring possible state contracts.
The board voted on two items Monday evening.
First, board members looked at the new 2023 Board of Directors for Gordon County College and Career Academy. Those new board members were approved unanimously.
Second was the surplus sale of some old technology. The system would sell old, surplus technology to Diamond Assets for a minimum payment of $297,171. That payment could increase after the assessment of devices that GCS sends them. Funds from that would go back into the system’s tech budget. That was approved.
Upcoming events include the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday on Monday, January 16, the spelling bee at the GCHS Blue Box on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and elementary schools and whole board training on Jan. 30.
Kindergarten and pre-K registration will kick off Wednesday, Feb. 1 and run through Friday, March 10. Pre-K lottery will take place Friday, March 24 at 9 a.m. at CCA.
For more information on Gordon County Schools, visit gcbe.org.