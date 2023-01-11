County BOE approves tech surplus

Gordon County Schools’ Board of Education had their first meeting of the year Monday, January 9.

 Cat Webb

In their first meeting of the new year, Gordon County Schools’ Board of Education had a pretty light agenda.

The meeting kicked off with some necessary business — voting for the school board’s new chair and vice chair. Charlie Walraven and Bobby Hall both took their old positions as chair and vice chair after a unanimous vote for each.

