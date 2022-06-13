County BOE approves 2023 budget

At Monday's Gordon County Schools Board of Education meeting, the board addressed its Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
The BOE had previously voted 4-2 on its tentative budget in May, with Kacee Smith and Eddie Hall voting 'no.'
That tentative budget set aside funds for a 5% salary increase for certified staff and an increase for bus drivers, as well as adding up to a 3% retirement match for staff members that are part of the Public School Employee Retirement System and a higher attendance stipend. Also included was a tuition assistance program for any classified employee seeking a Bachelor's degree, up to $2,500 per semester.
Estimated general fund revenues are projected to be $63,240,181, while general fund expenditures are projected to be $66,171,913 for FY22-23.
Per Gordon County Schools, 86.9% of the budget covers salaries and benefits, 3.42% go to utilities, and other expenses take up the other 9.68%.
There was no public participation in the meeting regarding the finalized budget.
The vote on the finalized budget was the first order of new business, and ended up approved with a 4-2 vote yet again. Kacee Smith and Eddie Hall voted 'no' once more.
The Board will get its tax digest numbers in mid-to-late July, after which its next goal monetarily will be to determine a new millage rate. That can either be rolled back, stay the same, or go up, depending on tax revenue from the previous year. The current millage rate is 18.5 mills, or $18.50 per every $1,000 in assessed property value.
After the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been at the forefront of discussion across America. The Board addressed school safety at county schools during their meeting, going over current and ongoing security measures at schools.
"I know that's been on everyone's hearts and minds," said Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Superintendent.
These include access control badges across all schools with lockdown badges that allow school administration to start lockdowns, security vestibules, security and entrance cameras, school resource officers, staff IDs and background checks, and limited visitors. Fraker also discussed the possibility of expanding their off-duty SRO program to allow for more on each campus as well as the idea of higher pay, and adding additional non-police security at the Ashworth/Gordon Central campus.
Additionally, the system will be purchasing an anonymous alert system that allows concerned individuals to report threats, students in crisis, and more. The Board has also worked with Georgia Emergency Management for training and suggestions, and the Sheriff's Office to figure out what they would like to see improved in Gordon County Schools.
Further, Board members suggested ideas like sensors to detect propped-open doors, BOE visits to schools to get eyes on each individual school, and possibly working to create higher penalties for those trespassing on campuses. Final thoughts on school safety will be shared at the July meeting.
Fraker also shared disappointment that there has been no progress with federal free meal waivers, meaning that it is likely that GCS will transition to the paid lunch program outlined at their previous meeting.
"We don't foresee them being renewed," she said.
In her Superintendent's Reports, she also gave an update on numbers for summer school. A total of 488 students were candidates for summer school: 288 in elementary school, 98 in middle school, and 102 in high school.
Ron Norrell, Facilities Director, also offered an update on the laundry list of projects going on across the school system. Overall, he was excited about the progress that workers were making.
"I can't keep up with photos because everything's happening so fast," Norrell said.
Most projects were ahead of schedule or making good progress. The Ashworth project is ahead, but will likely see delays at the end due to issues obtaining bricks for the front of the building. Gordon Central is seeing delays as they wait for parts for their concession stands, but is making strides on other parts of its concessions and restroom project. The Sonoraville baseball field has had its lights installed and will get those working soon. Renovations on Swain are also moving fast.
Other than its vote on the budget, the Board also voted on several other items of new business.
The Board approved its annual training report for FY22, which reports all of the hours of training done by Board members over the year. The Board completed all its required hours, and approved the report unanimously.
They also approved the application for GSBA Exemplary Board status. That is required to keep their Exemplary Board status for 2022.
They also unanimously approved a health and physical education amendment concerning sex education after its second reading.
That changes language to note abstinence as the only sure method of preventing pregnancy, STDs, and AIDS, and adds fidelity in marriage as a personal goal. Also updated was a section regarding age-appropriate sexual abuse and assault prevention and awareness for K-9, and updates to the language used regarding sex ed opt-outs.
Ashworth Middle School requested several new classes to better align its offerings with Gordon Central. These classes included theater, broadcast and communication, and marketing courses. They would also be able to be picked up by other middle schools in the system. That was approved unanimously.
The Board also agreed to renew a memorandum of understanding between GCS and North Georgia Community Action to help transport homeless youth. That would remain through June 2023.
Red Bud Middle School is also looking to receive a new combi steamer via a USDA grant through the Department of Education. The Board unanimously voted to accept a bid for that new steamer using the grant funding.
They also approved a construction manager at risk from Parish Construction for the renovation project at Gordon Central. That manager will work with the architect before presenting a final proposal to the board. The renovations at Gordon Central are estimated at $10 million, but that number is not final yet.
Bid renewals for school nutrition were okayed, as well as a contracted worker for school psychology. The system had previously advertised the job posting but, after being unable to find a candidate, will employ a contract worker. Additionally, they approved a Presence Learning online education evaluation system to allow that psychologist to perform evaluations.
All personnel hires and resignations were approved.
There are also plenty of upcoming events. There will be a two-day leadership retreat at GNTC and CCA on July 18 and 19, including a half-day focus on school safety. The next Board of Education meeting will be July 18 at 6:15 p.m. at the Gordon County College and Career Academy, 305 Beamer Road.
On July 20 and 21, there will be a new teacher orientation at CCA that will be open to the public. A system get-together will take place at Trinity Baptist Church August 1 at 8:30 a.m.
Finally, the first day of school will be Aug. 4.
"Y'all have a good summer," concluded Board Chair Charlie Walraven. "Try and stay cool."