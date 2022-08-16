Year after year, the Country Financial Grooms Insurance Agency has graciously supported Calhoun City Schools as a Partner in Education.
"We are so appreciative of their generous donation providing all teachers with “gotta go” safety bags. It is heartwarming to know of the support that is shown to our schools by families like John and Carol Grooms. When we have a need, they are always willing to help however they can. It's individuals like them that make Calhoun such a special place,” stated CES Principal Dr. Jaime Garrett.
The Grooms Agency provided safety bags that included hand sanitizer, an emergency flashlight, pencil pouches, pens, a highlighter, and post-it notes for teachers.
CELA Principal Susan Bennett expressed "we truly appreciate our strong partnerships with businesses in our community. They are always eager to provide anything needed for our students, teachers, classrooms, and schools, offering to help in any way they can. The Grooms are an integral part in helping us create a safe and nurturing environment for our boys and girls and play a vital role in our schools and school system. We can't thank them enough!"
On hand to receive the donations were the principals of the Calhoun Early Learning Academy and Calhoun Primary/Elementary School Complex.