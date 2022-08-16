Year after year, the Country Financial Grooms Insurance Agency has graciously supported Calhoun City Schools as a Partner in Education.

"We are so appreciative of their generous donation providing all teachers with “gotta go” safety bags. It is heartwarming to know of the support that is shown to our schools by families like John and Carol Grooms. When we have a need, they are always willing to help however they can. It's individuals like them that make Calhoun such a special place,” stated CES Principal Dr. Jaime Garrett.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In