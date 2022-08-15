CollegeBoard recognizes AP Scholars at Calhoun High School for 2022

Calhoun High School’s AP coordinator, Madison Green, is pleased to announce the names of students who have been named "AP Scholars" as prescribed by CollegeBoard for their performance on Advanced Placement exams for the 2021 school year.
The AP Program offers several AP Scholar Awards to recognize high school students who have demonstrated college-level achievement through AP courses and exams. Calhoun High School is proud to offer 16 AP courses to our students. This is a large number of offerings for a school of our size. It is a testament to the wide range of opportunities that we continue to offer our students, allowing them to earn college credit while still enrolled in high school. Calhoun High School is pleased to share the names of our 31 scholars for 2022. These accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only the students, but the AP teachers who work diligently to prepare these students for the exam.
Calhoun High School is also extremely proud of their AP exam pass rate this year with over 57% of students taking an AP exam getting a qualifying score of 3 or higher which is a 4% increase from last school year. This is on par with the state/national averages, and CHS is setting the bar even higher for the 2022-2023 school year.
AP Scholar award levels
AP Scholar - Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. The average score from CHS for the students in this category was a 3.32.
AP Scholar with Honor - Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. The average score from CHS for the students in this category was a 3.69.
AP Scholar with Distinction - Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The average score from CHS for the students in this category was a 3.96.
*Formerly, there was a fourth award of National AP Scholar. The College Board no longer recognizes this award.
For Calhoun High School, 2022's AP Scholars are Eugenio Chapa Galvan, John Cox, Barbara Guillen, Jocelyn Heath, Athens Hudson, Joshua Lee, Anthony Lopez, Samantha Reyes, Alexis Speer, Ally Tallent, Lily Tibbs, Zoe Tibbs, and Jacob Tolson.
The AP Scholars with Honors are Luke Driscoll, Nathan Eickman, Olivia Greeson, Lisbeth Gutierrez Barrios, Mariel Nunez, and Reghan West.
The AP Scholars with Distinction are Caroline Alexander, Ada Arwood, Dana Avila Arcos, Jacob Beamer, Kathryn Brook, William Eickman, Mayce Holland, Chloe McFarland, Graycen Nudd, Pramit Patel, Brandon Webb, and Colin Wood.