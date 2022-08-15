CollegeBoard recognizes AP Scholars at Calhoun High School for 2022

Students pictured are: (back row) Lily Tibbs, Colin Wood, Joshua Lee, Nathan Eickman, John Cox, Ally Tallent, Chloe McFarland, and Caroline Alexander; (front row) Mariel Nunez, Ada Arwood, Dana Avila, Olivia Greeson, Graycen Nudd, Mayce Holland, and Alexis Speer.

 Contributed

Calhoun High School’s AP coordinator, Madison Green, is pleased to announce the names of students who have been named "AP Scholars" as prescribed by CollegeBoard for their performance on Advanced Placement exams for the 2021 school year.

The AP Program offers several AP Scholar Awards to recognize high school students who have demonstrated college-level achievement through AP courses and exams. Calhoun High School is proud to offer 16 AP courses to our students. This is a large number of offerings for a school of our size. It is a testament to the wide range of opportunities that we continue to offer our students, allowing them to earn college credit while still enrolled in high school. Calhoun High School is pleased to share the names of our 31 scholars for 2022. These accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only the students, but the AP teachers who work diligently to prepare these students for the exam.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In