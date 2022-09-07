College Board recognizes local students

Back row (L to R): Joseph Brown, Nadia Simon, Ivy Tate, Ally Tallent, Chloe McFarland, Alyza Parrott, Caroline Alexander

Front row: Han Pham, Karen Gutierrez, Graycen Nudd, Dana Avila Arcos

 Calhoun City Schools

Numerous local students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

