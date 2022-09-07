College Board recognizes local students

Numerous local students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”
Eighteen Calhoun High School students were recognized.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said CHS Principal, Casey Parker.
The following CHS students were recognized based on their FY22 scores-
Award key:
National African American Recognition Award= NAARA
National Hispanic Recognition Award= NHRA
National Rural and Small-Town Award= NRSTA
National Indigenous Award= NIA
Students recognized:
Ada Arwood: NRSTA
Alexis Speer: NRSTA
Ally Tallent: NRSTA
Alyza Parrott: NRSTA
Barbara Guillen: NHRA, NRSTA
Caroline Alexander: NRSTA
Chloe McFarland: NRSTA
Christopher Arnold: NRSTA
Dana Avila Arcos: NHRA, NRSTA
Graycen Nudd: NRSTA
Han Pham: NRSTA
Ivy Tate: NRSTA
Joseph Brown: NRSTA
Karen Gutierrez: NHRA, NRSTA
Nadia Simon: NHRA, NRSTA
Reghan West: NRSTA
Samantha Reyes: NHRA, NRSTA
Vicky Chen: NRSTA
At the same time, fourteen Gordon County Schools students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
Among the honorees for county schools are:
Ava Perez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Award
Carter Sampson: National Rural and Small Town Award
Catherine Hughes: National Rural and Small Town Award
Emonie McReynolds: National African American Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Award
Hector Sanchez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Award
Hoyt Darnell: National Rural and Small Town Award
Jesus Trenti: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Award
Kaiman Smith: National Rural and Small Town Award
Kayla Silvers: National Rural and Small Town Award
Kelvin Roblero: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Award
Krystal Fuentes: National Hispanic Recognition Award
Maximus Stone: National Rural and Small Town Award
Nathan Clance: National Rural and Small Town Award