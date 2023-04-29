Coach Rainwater named Gordon County Schools Coach of the Year

From left to right: Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn, Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Coach John Rainwater, Gordon Central High School Principal Brian Hall, and Gordon Central High School Athletic Director William Shackelford.
Gordon Central High School Coach John Rainwater has been named the 2023 Gordon County Schools Coach of the Year.
Nominated by coaches across Gordon County Schools, Rainwater was recognized for his dedication to his students, coaching staff, school, and community. One nomination stated in part, “Over the years, I have seen the passion Coach Rainwater not only has for track and field but also for all of his athletes and coaches. It is truly a family atmosphere. The kids know that they are going to have to push themselves and work hard, but they also know that if they need anything at all (no matter how big or small) that Coach Rainwater will do whatever he can to help.”
Another nomination also stated, “With Coach Rainwater, kids not only learn how to be better athletes, but they also learn how to persevere through hard times, strive and achieve goals, leadership, and how to work as a team.”
Total, Rainwater has spent the last 36 years serving as a coach, 31 years as an educator and has been serving the students of Gordon County Schools for the last 20 years.
During his time coaching, Coach Rainwater has helped his student athletes achieve numerous state titles including individual athlete track and field titles, three team state track and field titles, four state championship titles in the track and field boys wheelchair division, four state runner-up titles in the track and field girls and boys wheelchair divisions and thee state titles in boys basketball. Coach Rainwater has also been recognized with the Georgia Disability Sports Coaching Award.
Rainwater was surprised with the announcement on Thursday, April 20, by Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn, Gordon Central High School Principal Brian Hall, and Gordon Central High School Athletic Director William Shackelford.
Coach Rainwater holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from Florida State University and a Master’s Degree in Kinesiology and Coaching from Georgia Southern.
Mr. Rainwater is married to Shannon Rainwater and together they have three children, John Victor Rainwater IV, Sydney Rainwater, and Landry Rainwater.
Rainwater will be honored by the Gordon County Schools Board of Education during its May Board Meeting.