Coach Rainwater named Gordon County Schools Coach of the Year

From left to right: Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn, Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Coach John Rainwater, Gordon Central High School Principal Brian Hall, and Gordon Central High School Athletic Director William Shackelford.

 Contributed

Gordon Central High School Coach John Rainwater has been named the 2023 Gordon County Schools Coach of the Year.

Nominated by coaches across Gordon County Schools, Rainwater was recognized for his dedication to his students, coaching staff, school, and community. One nomination stated in part, “Over the years, I have seen the passion Coach Rainwater not only has for track and field but also for all of his athletes and coaches. It is truly a family atmosphere. The kids know that they are going to have to push themselves and work hard, but they also know that if they need anything at all (no matter how big or small) that Coach Rainwater will do whatever he can to help.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In